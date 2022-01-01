WORMWOOD
Wormwood welcomes you into a journey of the past, when poets, writers & painters made the Green Fairy their muse. Absinthe known as the Elixir of the gods was the symbol of a Bohemian time that inspired the world. From an unjust ban making it the scapegoat of France national alcohol problem to the legends around some of the most famous characters in history, there is no other spirit that is so misunderstood. At Wormwood we aim to introduce you to some of the best Absinthe currently available, relate some the best of counts around the golden exhalation and take your palette into an unique journey.
4677 30th Street
Location
4677 30th Street
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fortunate Son
Developed by the Chinese who migrated to the U.S. as they adapted their dishes to better suit American palates, this hybrid style of food helped to bring about the advent of takeout and delivery service. Now synonymous with wire-handled paper cartons and fortune cookies, its quintessential menu items, including sweet and sour pork and egg foo young, are beloved by CH culinary director/partner Jason McLeod and Fortunate Son’s executive chef Tony Guan (The Cork & Craft, Restaurant Gary Danko), who joined the group in 2017 to take over the UnderBelly kitchens. Guan, a native San Diegan whose parents have worked at a Chinese-American restaurant for 25 years, says he’s really proud of this cuisine, a result of the “enormous creativity and ingenuity of Chinese immigrants”.
Hawthorn Coffee
Coffee and food
Juneshine
HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.
Polite Provisions
Come in and enjoy!