Wormwood welcomes you into a journey of the past, when poets, writers & painters made the Green Fairy their muse. Absinthe known as the Elixir of the gods was the symbol of a Bohemian time that inspired the world. From an unjust ban making it the scapegoat of France national alcohol problem to the legends around some of the most famous characters in history, there is no other spirit that is so misunderstood. At Wormwood we aim to introduce you to some of the best Absinthe currently available, relate some the best of counts around the golden exhalation and take your palette into an unique journey.

Location

4677 30th Street

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
