Worthy Burger

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

56 Rainbow St • $$

Avg 4.6 (701 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken$15.00
fried chicken thigh, buttermilk ranch, dill pickles, Bibb lettuce, and red onion w/ fries
Spicy Mayo$0.50
Veggie Burger$14.00
Butternut squash & black bean burger, Boggy Meadows swiss, roasted mushrooms, garlic aioli, Bibb lettuce and red onion w/ fries
The Vermonster$18.00
6oz Almanack Farms Waygu beef patty, Plymouth cheddar, balsamic caramelized onions, bacon, VT Maple cider mustard, bibb lettuce and red onion w/ fries
Ketchup
Garlic Aioli$0.50
Fries
Add Parmesan Truffle, or Sweet & Spicy Dry Rub $2
Kids
Worthy Littles are for ages 12 and under. Price set for protein, bun, and fries. Choose your toppings
Worthy Burger$16.00
Almanack Farm's 6oz Wagyu beef patty, Plymouth cheddar, secret sauce, Bibb lettuce, and red onion w/ fries
Build Your Own
Pick a protein, get a bun and a side. Toppings priced per item.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

56 Rainbow St

South Royalton VT

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

