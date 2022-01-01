Worthy Burger Too
-
114 Mad River Green
Popular Items
Location
114 Mad River Green
Waitsfield VT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Blue Stone
We are a rustic pizza shop & tavern in the heart of Vermont featuring old-world hand tossed pizza, with a new-world local twist. We begin with fresh dough, bread and sauces made by hand, every day. We add the best ingredients we can find and prepare many unique toppings from scratch to create a new kind of pizza.
The Mad Taco
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-496-3832 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.
American Flatbread
Home of American Flatbread
Hostel Tevere
Restaurant and Cocktail Bar! You will be surprised when you arrive into our unique space. Come and enjoy a cocktail while dinning or our family friendly menu.