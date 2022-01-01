Go
Toast

Worthy Burger Too

-

114 Mad River Green

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$14.00
Black Beans, Carrot ,Onion, Kale, Buckwheat Flour, Cumin, Chili flake, Bibb Lettuce, Red onion, Cilantro Lime Garlic Aioli on a Worthy Bun, served with Fries
Kids Cheeseburger$11.00
Grilled Beef patty With Cheddar Cheese
On Worthy Bun with Fries.
Blue Cheese Dragon Burger$18.00
Local Vermont Wagyu Beef Pattie topped W/Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Bacon Jam , Red Onion, Garlic Aioli , Bibb Lettuce, W/Fries
Fried Chicken$16.00
Fried Chicken Thigh tossed in General Tso sauce, Sesame Cabbage Slaw, Spicy Mayo, Served with Worthy Fries
Torpedo$9.00
Southwest Roasted Chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese Wrapped in a flour tortilla, Topped with House Chipotle Ranch, Pico de Gallo and Pickled Jalapenos.
Worthy Burger$16.00
Local Vermont Wagyu Beef Pattie, Bib Lettuce, Plymouth Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce Served W/ Fries
Fishwish$16.00
Grilled Salmon Filet, Bib Lettuce, Onion, Pesto Aioli Served W/ Fries
Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu$17.00
Herb Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast,
House Made Canadian Bacon, Boggy Meadows Swiss, Dijonaise, Lettuce, Sliced Red Onion On a toasted Worthy Bun
Turducky Burger$17.00
Stonewood Farms Herbed Turkey and Duck confit Pattie, Bib Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Aioli Served W/ Fries
Wings$16.00
Smoked Chicken Wings
1 lb of Natural Chicken Wings Smoked first then deep fried and tossed with your choice of BBQ sauce or Buffalo . (note not gluten free)
See full menu

Location

114 Mad River Green

Waitsfield VT

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Blue Stone

No reviews yet

We are a rustic pizza shop & tavern in the heart of Vermont featuring old-world hand tossed pizza, with a new-world local twist. We begin with fresh dough, bread and sauces made by hand, every day. We add the best ingredients we can find and prepare many unique toppings from scratch to create a new kind of pizza.

The Mad Taco

No reviews yet

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-496-3832 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

American Flatbread

No reviews yet

Home of American Flatbread

Hostel Tevere

No reviews yet

Restaurant and Cocktail Bar! You will be surprised when you arrive into our unique space. Come and enjoy a cocktail while dinning or our family friendly menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston