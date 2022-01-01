Go
Toast

Wow Bao

Come in and enjoy!

2806 N Clark Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8-Piece Potstickers$8.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Thai Iced Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls$4.99
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
6-Pack Bao$14.99
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings
4-Pack Bao$10.99
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings
2-Pack Bao$5.79
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings.
See full menu

Location

2806 N Clark Street

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

George Street Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hops & Curds

No reviews yet

Artisanal mac & cheese, regional craft beers, and classic cocktails with a twist in the heart of Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Hall

No reviews yet

Chicago's Finest Live Music

Nori Sushi Chicago

No reviews yet

Welcome to Nori Nori Sushi Chicago-Lakeview. A Cozy place for sushi butterflies. We offer the eccentric sushi, sashimi, maki and more.
@norisushi_chicago #noridiversey #norilakeview
www.norichicago.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston