Chinese
Asian Fusion

Wow Bao

Closed today

1 West Division Street

Chicago, IL 60610

Popular Items

4-Pack Bao$10.99
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings
2-Pack Bao$5.79
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings.
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
8-Piece Potstickers$8.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Thai Herb Bone Broth$4.29
Our "cold killer" chicken broth infused with lemon grass, ginger and a squeeze of lime.
Strawberry Lemonade$4.99
Our signature Lemonade infused with Strawberry puree and Rainbow Fruit Pearls.
5-Piece Potsticker$6.29
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
1 West Division Street, Chicago IL 60610

