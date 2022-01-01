Go
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Overnight Oats Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

3890 W Happy Valley Rd, #167 • $$

Avg 4.9 (53 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Acai$8.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3890 W Happy Valley Rd, #167

Glendale AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

