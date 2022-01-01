Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Elyson Cafe

We believe there should be places where everyone knows your name—and how you take your coffee. Places like Elyson Café. Located right in the Elyson House, it's the center of community life—where you can stop for a post-workout smoothie, a poolside sandwich, coffee & conversation overlooking the event lawn, or a lunch date with the kids. It's a friendly, full-service restaurant (one where the service really does come with a smile).

