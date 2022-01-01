Go
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Smoothies, Healthy Bites and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

24775 N. Lake Pleasant Pkway Suite 101 • $

Avg 4.5 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Acai$8.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

24775 N. Lake Pleasant Pkway Suite 101

Peoria AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
