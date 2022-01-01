Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Come in and enjoy!
2390 E Serene Ave
Location
2390 E Serene Ave
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Twisted Sourdough Pizza
Aged dough the old-fashioned way
Taco y Taco - Eastern
Fresh authentic tacos!
The Coffee Class
The Coffee Class was founded in 2019 as a north star for great coffee and amazing food. We're on a journey to transform your daily grind with exceptional service, and a delicious experience, prepared every day with love. We want to elevate your coffee house experience to something you've never imagined. We intend to be a source of light and bedazzlement for every guest. We are committed quality and the best ingredients every day. Come experience The Coffee Class.
Teriyaki Boy - Eastern
Come in and enjoy!