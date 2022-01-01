Go
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

1279 S Kihei Rd #309 • $

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)

Popular Items

Blue Hawaii Smoothie Bowl$10.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Banana, Blue Spirulina, Mango, Pineapple, Date, and Coconut Butter. Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Coconut Chips.
Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1279 S Kihei Rd #309

Kihei HI

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
