Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Overnight Oats Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
6501 E Greenway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6501 E Greenway
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
DO NOT USE
Come in and enjoy!
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Hush Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Postino Kierland
Come in and enjoy!