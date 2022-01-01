Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Overnight Oats Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
9455 W Glendale Ave • $$
9455 W Glendale Ave
Glendale AZ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
