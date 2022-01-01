Go
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Overnight Oats Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

9455 W Glendale Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Acai$8.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9455 W Glendale Ave

Glendale AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

