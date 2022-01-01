Go
Toast

Wax Paper

Good Food For Good People!

736 N Broadway St. Suite 106

Popular Items

Ira Glass$14.50
Avocado, cheddar, garlic aioli, sprouts, pickled + raw red onion, cucumber on Bub & Grandma's seeded sourdough wheat. (vegetarian) Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
Rusty's Chips$4.00
Locally hand made & packaged by Rusty Sr. & Rusty Jr.
Ophira Eisenberg$14.50
Black forest ham, spicy honey-walnut aioli, pickled black garlic plum vinaigrette, shaved green onions, and spicy roasted walnut crunch on a Bub & Grandma's baguette. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
Neda Ulaby$16.00
Roast beef, Ben's French onion dip, baby spinach, crispy onions, horseradish & pickled beet vinaigrette, and grated Swiss cheese on Bub & Grandma's Ciabatta. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
Kai Ryssdal$15.00
American Tuna salad, marinated celery, shredded lettuce, green onion vinaigrette, black olive aioli, on a France sesame roll. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
Larry Mantle$15.00
Herb bologna, salami, spicy aioli, pickled & raw red onion, shredded lettuce, oregano vinaigrette, pickled peppers, pecorino, cheese on a France Bakery sesame roll. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
Hettie Lynne Hurtes (v)$14.00
Baby bok choy, seasonal greens, olive and pepitas tapenade, and green vegan "caesar" vinaigrette on a Bub & Grandma's Baguette (vegan). Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
Proof Bakery Cookie$3.50
Proof Bakery's Chocolate Chip & Sea Salt Cookie
Bottled Drinks$4.00
Garth Trinidad$16.00
Roasted turkey, cabbage-citrus-serrano-chili-slaw (all one thing), pickled carrots, miso and sesame aioli, cilantro, furikake, and sliced almonds on Bub & Grandma's Focaccia. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
Location

736 N Broadway St. Suite 106

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
