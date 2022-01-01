Go
Wrangler's Steakhouse

GRILL • STEAKS

9852 Kaumualii Hwy • $$

Avg 3.9 (763 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulehu Steak$39.00
8 oz Filet Mignon topped with our house specialty garlic butter sauce
Keiki Chicken$7.00
Calamari$9.00
Deep Fried Rings & Tentacles with Cocktail Sauce
14 oz Ribeye$36.00
Peach Cobbler$8.50
Keiki Cheeseburger$7.00
Wrangler Burger$12.00
5 oz Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce & Tomato
Steak & Scampi$33.00
8 oz New York & Shrimp with linguine in a garlic cream sauce
Japanese Tempura$24.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, & Teriyaki Steak
Shrimp Scampi$23.00
Linguine with a Garlic, Butter Cream Sauce
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

9852 Kaumualii Hwy

Waimea HI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

