Go
Toast

Wrap City

The Wrap City team is committed to making fresh, consistent, great tasting food from our homemade potato chips to our endless selection of unique wraps and sandwiches.

1 Brickyard Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Chip Bag$5.99
Small Chip Bag$2.79
Bangkok Nights$7.99
Grilled Thai chicken, spicy peanut sauce, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap
Plymouth County$8.49
Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap
Cape Codder$7.99
Chicken salad with apple, candied walnuts, Hellman’s mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap
Buffalo's Anchor$8.49
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
Bobby V’s$8.49
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
Blue Ribbon$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap
The Alamo$8.49
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toasted tomato basil wrap
Santa Barbara Ranch$8.49
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
See full menu

Location

1 Brickyard Square

Epping NH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Glendale Dining Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Smoothie Shop

No reviews yet

Organic smoothies & fair trade coffee.

DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC

No reviews yet

Italian homemade meals to go.

American Legion Post 51

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston