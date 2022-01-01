Go
Wrap City- Londonderry

Wrap City brings regional and international wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads together under one roof. Our mission is to inspire people to try new and exciting flavor combinations that are age old favorites as well as wrap city created specialties.

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

123 Nashua Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (1122 reviews)

Popular Items

Bobby V’s$9.49
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
Plymouth County$9.49
Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap
Cape Codder$8.99
Chicken salad w/, apple, candied walnuts, Hellman’s mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap
Roman Delight$8.99
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap
Parma$9.99
Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
The Alamo$9.49
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toasted tomato basil wrap
OUR FAMOUS HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS$2.99
Blue Ribbon$9.99
Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap
Buffalo's Anchor$9.49
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
Santa Barbara Ranch$9.49
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

123 Nashua Rd

Londonderry NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
