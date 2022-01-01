Go
WRAP HAPPY, LLC

5441 Altama Ave

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.49
Grilled buffalo chicken, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, side of ranch dressing.
Breakfast WRAP$5.99
Two eggs, cheese, and choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage
Combo Meal$2.25
Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!
Sweet Tea$1.89
Bulldog Bowl$7.25
Grits, two eggs, hashbrowns, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, cheese, peppers & onions
GA Boy Breakfast Wrap$7.25
Two eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns & cheese
Breakfast Bowl$5.99
Two eggs, Grits, and Cheese with your choice of proteins.
Kickin Chicken Combo$7.99
Classic Wrap$3.99
Two scrambled eggs wrapped with cheese in your choice of wrap!
Salmon & Grits$7.25
Two crispy salmon croquettes served on garlic cheddar grits
Location

Brunswick GA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Mr. Shuck's Seafood

Hooked at First Bite!
Whether you are looking for a fresh market, dine in or just a quick take out, family owned and operated Mr. Shuck’s Seafood is the destination for you! Don’t expect silver service or fancy décor. We invite you to a relaxed Southern food adventure. The creations served here are very simple, yet mind blowing in their flavor. But, don’t just just take our words for it, come and experience the delicious eats from under the sea first hand. You can feast on blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or buffalo eggs. Bring your friends and family and have a seafood feast. We will absolutely rock your world!

Mr. Shuck's Food Truck

Michael's Deli & Seafood

FLETC Student Center

CLOSED!

