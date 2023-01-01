Go
A map showing the location of Wrap Shack 162 - South Holland - 954 E. 162nd StView gallery

Wrap Shack 162 - South Holland - 954 E. 162nd St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

954 E. 162nd St

South Holland, IL 60473

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

954 E. 162nd St, South Holland IL 60473

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Harold's of South Holland
orange starNo Reviews
1036 E. 162nd St South Holland, IL 60473
View restaurantnext
Rucker Cafe - 15800 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
15800 State Street South Holland, IL 60473
View restaurantnext
Wilma's Famous BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1223 E Sibley Blvd Dolton, IL 60419
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Famous Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
599 E Sibley blvd Dolton, IL 60419
View restaurantnext
Effin Egg - Lansing, IL - 17030 Torrence Ave Suite D
orange starNo Reviews
17030 Torrence Ave Suite D Lansing, IL 60438
View restaurantnext
M & J's Breakfast house
orange starNo Reviews
606-608 Torrence Ave Calumet City, IL 60409
View restaurantnext
Map

More near South Holland

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wrap Shack 162 - South Holland - 954 E. 162nd St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston