Wrapture

We serve creative fresh made-to-order wraps, stir fry's, burritos, tacos and salads. Gourmet food in a take out setting.
For larger orders please allow extra time and order ahead.

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

284 Cabot St • $

Avg 4.3 (351 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry$8.50
Onion, Peppers, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts
BBQ Pork Wrap$8.00
Peppers, Onion, Rice, Cheese, Corn, Romaine
Chicken Parmesan Wrap$8.95
Asian Stir Fry$8.50
Snow Peas, Scallions, Bean sprouts, Broccoli, Carrots, Onion, Garlic
SODA CAN$1.50
Grab your own from cooler. Will not be in the online ordering takeout bag. Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale. Stock can vary and not all may be available
Jerk Seasoned Tilapia$8.95
Guacamole, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheese, Onion
Sean’s Special Wrap$8.95
Sautéed chicken, onion, garlic, lettuce, cheese
Warm Baby Spinach & Arugula$8.00
Warm Gorgonzola Lemon Thyme Dressing, Candied Walnuts
BAI Bubbles 11.5 Oz$3.00
COCONUT WATER$3.00
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

284 Cabot St

Beverly MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
