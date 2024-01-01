Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Wray

Wray restaurants
Wray restaurants that serve chicken wraps

LaLa’s Bakery - .301 Main Street

.301 Main Street, Wray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Wrap$7.00
More about LaLa’s Bakery - .301 Main Street
The Boonies

220 Main, Wray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.99
More about The Boonies

Italian Salad

