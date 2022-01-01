Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Wray

Wray restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Consumer pic

 

LaLa’s coffee bakery and espresso bar - .301 Main Street

.301 Main Street, Wray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about LaLa’s coffee bakery and espresso bar - .301 Main Street
The Boonies image

 

The Boonies

220 Main, Wray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.99
More about The Boonies
