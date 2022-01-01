Go
Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

FRIENDSHIP IS THE BEST SHIP, PIZZA IS THE BEST SANDWHICH.

703 W Lake Street

Popular Items

SUPREME$22.00
PEPPERONI, BELL PEPPER, ONION, GREEN OLIVE, RED SAUCE
COMMUNITY$20.00
RED SAUCE, WHIPPED HONEY GOAT CHEESE, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC POMEGRANATE MOLASSES. ALL PROCEEDS DONATED TO FOOD SHARE <3
PICKLE ROLL-UP$2.00
PICKLE, CREAM CHEESE, HAM
ORDER AS MANY AS YOU FRICKEN WANT!
SHREDDER$20.00
PEPPERONI, PICKLED JALAPEÑO, CBC HONEY
GARLIC BREAD STYX$9.00
GARLIC BUTTER, PARSLEY, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
SHREDDED ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING, LEMON ZEST, PECORINO ROMANO, BREADCRUMBS
ADD CITRUS ROASTED CHICKEN OR THAI BASIL PESTO CHICKEN $4
FREEWAY$22.00
HOUSE BRISKET, PROVOLONE, CARAMELIZED ONION, ROASTED BELL PEPPER
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD STYX$15.00
GARLIC BUTTER, CHEDDAR JACK, WP CHEESE BLEND, PARSLEY, PECORINO ROMANO, 6 STRIP CUT, SIDE OF RED SAUCE!
WRANCH$2.00
WE MAKE OUR WRANCH HERE AND WE LOVE IT!
CHEESE/BUILD YOUR OWN$15.00
WRECKTANGLE HOUSE BLEND CHEESE & RED SAUCE
Location

703 W Lake Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
