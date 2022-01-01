Wrentham restaurants you'll love
More about The Gavel Public House
The Gavel Public House
36 South Street, Wrentham
|Popular items
|Gavel Wings
|$14.00
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
|Crispy Cauli
|$14.00
choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce, topped with buttermilk ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, & chopped scallions
|Hand Breaded Tenders
|$14.00
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
PIZZA
The Gavel Public House
36 South St, Wrentham
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$14.00
breaded cauliflower florets, house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, crumbled bleu cheese, & chopped scallions
|Buff Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, grilled buffalo chicken, & served with fresh black bean salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about The Red Rooster Bar and Grill
The Red Rooster Bar and Grill
510 Washington St, Wrentham