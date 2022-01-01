Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wrentham restaurants you'll love

Wrentham restaurants
  • Wrentham

Wrentham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try Wrentham restaurants

The Gavel Public House 2021 image

 

The Gavel Public House

36 South Street, Wrentham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gavel Wings$14.00
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
Crispy Cauli$14.00
choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce, topped with buttermilk ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, & chopped scallions
Hand Breaded Tenders$14.00
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
More about The Gavel Public House
The Gavel Public House image

PIZZA

The Gavel Public House

36 South St, Wrentham

Avg 4.2 (838 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
breaded cauliflower florets, house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, crumbled bleu cheese, & chopped scallions
Buff Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, grilled buffalo chicken, & served with fresh black bean salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about The Gavel Public House
The Red Rooster Bar and Grill image

 

The Red Rooster Bar and Grill

510 Washington St, Wrentham

No reviews yet
More about The Red Rooster Bar and Grill

