Carne asada tacos in Wrentham

Wrentham restaurants
Wrentham restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

The Gavel Public House image

PIZZA

The Gavel Public House

36 South St, Wrentham

Avg 4.2 (838 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$19.00
tender skirt steak grilled with sea salt & lime juice served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side
More about The Gavel Public House
