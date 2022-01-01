Tacos in Wrentham
Wrentham restaurants that serve tacos
The Gavel Public House
36 South St, Wrentham
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$19.00
tender skirt steak grilled with sea salt & lime juice served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side
|I.P.A. Battered Haddock Tacos
|$19.00
fresh local haddock beer battered & cooked til' golden served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on cob on the side
|Avacado Tuna Tacos
|$19.99
|Pork Carnitas Tacos
|$19.00
Slow roasted pork marinated in garlic & jalapeños served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side