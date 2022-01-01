Go
Wright Square Cafe

The Cafe is a casual spot for gourmet meals with a Southern flair. House made dishes, desserts, coffees are all available, as will wine and beer.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

21 W York St • $

Avg 5 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Beets With Goat Cheese And Pecans$4.00
The Alice$12.00
House-made tuna salad, lettuce and choice of melted cheese on your choice of bread.
Build your own!$12.00
Pick from a variety of fresh meats, cheeses and toppings and condiments! Half sandwich available for just $8.00.
Potato Chips (bag)$1.50
Choice of a variety of Miss Vickie's or Baked Lays
Upgrade Chips to Side$1.50
Sometimes our special sandwich selection will include chips, so you can upgrade to any regular side for just $1.50.
The Clark$12.00
Oven roasted beef, caramelized onions, melted Gouda cheese on ciabatta.
The Gertrude$12.00
House-made chicken salad, lettuce and local tomatoes on your choice of bread.
Locket's House Salad$10.00
A mix of fresh garden greens, candied pecans, Cotija cheese, croutons and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
Red Skinned Potato Salad$4.00
Russet potatoes, celery, bell pepper, eggs, mustard and, of course, Dukes Mayo.
Fresh Baked Cookies$1.50
Your choice of chocolate chip, english toffee oatmeal raisin, peanut butter or double chocolate Macadamia nut. Selection will vary from day to day.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21 W York St

Savannah GA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

