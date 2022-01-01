Wright Square Cafe
The Cafe is a casual spot for gourmet meals with a Southern flair. House made dishes, desserts, coffees are all available, as will wine and beer.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
21 W York St • $
21 W York St
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
