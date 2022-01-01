Go
Wrights Barbecue

We are open 11-8 Tuesday - Saturday. Please pick up your order in the Pre-Order room.

2212 Main Dr

Popular Items

Chicken lb.$15.00
Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!
1/3lb Meat Plate
A 1/3lb meat plate of your choice with 2 sides
Sliced Brisket lb.$31.00
Plan for 1/3- 1/2 lb of meat per person Slow Smoked Prime Beef Brisket served Lean or Moist/Fatty...Best you can find
Pulled Pork lb.$17.00
Sandwiches
A sandwich with the meat of your choice, served with one side
Spare Ribs
Our premium spare ribs are now served by the pound! One pound of ribs will be between 3-6 bones depending on their size.
Quart$13.00
Five Servings of any side
Pint$7.50
Double serving of any side
Two Meat Plate$19.00
1/3 lb of any two different meats with 2 sides
Location

2212 Main Dr

Johnson AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
