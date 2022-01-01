Go
Wright's Creamery - PVD

Visit our pop up booth at the new Farm Fresh Market in Providence!

10 Sims Avenue

Popular Items

Rum Balls (9pk)$8.55
A variety of rum balls. Made with fudgey chocolate cake and real rum coated in sprinkles, nuts or coconut. *contains real rum
Strawberry Topping$3.00
Cheesecake - 6" Traditional$21.25
Pinwheel Cookies$5.00
Apple Pie - 8"$14.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake$25.00
Our chocolate chip cookie ice cream cake, is a chocolate chip cookie base, filled with vanilla ice cream, a layer of chocolate cake, all topped with a chocolate ganache drip and garnished with chocolate chip cookies and mini chocolate chips. (serves 4-6)
Pecan Pie - 8"$16.95
*contains pecans
Christmas Cookie Box (1.5 lbs)$20.00
An assortment of all our favorite cookies in a mini size! 1.5 lbs ~ 20 cookies
Boston Cream Pie - 8"$14.50
Two layers of yellow cake, with a thick layer of custard filling, topped with chocolate fudge frosting.
Seasonal Platter (Mini)$29.99
(15 pieces) An assortment of our most popular holiday desserts: eclairs, Buche de Noel, red velvet cupcake, chocolate covered cheesecake, limoncello cake, and mocha sandwich cookies.
Providence RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
