Go
Toast

Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery

We are open daily for in-store shopping.

200 Woonsocket Hill Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry Shortcake - 8"$30.00
Two layers of yellow cake, with a strawberry filling, topped with our fresh whipped cream and garnished with fresh strawberries. (serves 8-12)
Cow Cake - 8"$43.00
Thin layers of chocolate cake with a thick layer of chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate curls. (serves 8-12)
Kid Packs$5.70
2 mini MM Brownies, 2 mini MM cookies, 2 mini Chocolate chip cookies and 1 cupcake (assorted flavors).
Cupcakes - Assorted (6pk)$7.00
An assortment of yellow and chocolate cupcakes with white and chocolate frosting, garnished with seasonal picks.
Chocolate Shortcake - 8"$30.00
Two layers of chocolate cake with a strawberry filling and topped with fresh whipped cream.
Chocolate Cream Pie - 8"$15.99
Hot Cross Bun$1.90
A sweet yeast dough with cinnamon and raisins topped with a traditional cross and a sweet honey glaze.
Cinnamon Rolls (6)$5.65
Checkerboard Cake$21.00
Checkered yellow and chocolate cake, filled and topped with traditional white frosting and chocolate fudge frosting. (serves 6-8)
Carrot Cake - 8"$34.50
A spice cake made with shredded carrots and walnuts, filled and topped with cream cheese frosting, garnished with walnuts.
See full menu

Location

200 Woonsocket Hill Road

North Smithfield RI

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

All Star Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Villa at St Antoine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Christopher's Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston