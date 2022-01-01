Go
Wrightsville Beach Brewery image
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Wrightsville Beach Brewery

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:59 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

205 Reviews

$$

24 Greenville Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28403

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm

Location

24 Greenville Avenue, Wilmington NC 28403

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ

Jerry’s Food Wine and Spirits

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ceviche's - Wilmington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waterman's Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wrightsville Beach Brewery

orange star4.5 • 205 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston