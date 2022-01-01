Go
Wrong Crowd Beer Co.

Come in and enjoy!

342 Hannum Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken$13.00
Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce, & Ranch
4PK & 1 PIZZA$20.00
The Upside Down$10.00
Cheese and Sauce
Traditional$10.00
Sauce and Cheese
1 CROWLER & 1 PIZZA$15.00
Hawaiian$12.00
Prosciutto and Pineapple
Roasted Buffalo Wings$16.00
Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing
West Chester Beer Co. Lager 6pk$12.00
Pepperoni$11.00
Sauce, Cheese, and Pepperoni
Location

342 Hannum Avenue

West Chester PA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
