Go
Toast

WSRG Cloud Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

1025 Currie Ave

No reviews yet

Location

1025 Currie Ave

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Graze Provisions + Libations

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Last Drop Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MacKenzie Pub

No reviews yet

We're an American Bar with a Scotch Flavor,
& known for one of the best craft beer selections
in the area... But we have become so much more!
We'll surprise you with our uncommon twist on pub fare classics,
a variety of beverages & plenty of entertainment!

Union Rooftop Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston