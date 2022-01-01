Go
WTXBTH is proud to be San Angelo’s first-ever Teahouse that specializes in Boba drinks & House-Made food such as Rice Bowls, Asian-Style Waffles, premium drinks and so much more! We stand behind the principles of happiness, equality, inclusiveness, and being rooted in our Asian culture.
We offer free amenities such as arcades, board games, unlimited printing for students, and an array of other free services. We want to be a part of your success!
Our Tapioca Pearls are house-made fresh every single day!
Others can try and imitate us, but they can never imitate the passion, love, and soul that we put into everything we do. We are authentic and genuine. We are passing on generations of recipes that our ancestors created in Vietnam decades ago. Like we said earlier, welcome to the family!

Popular Items

Milk Snob
Tiger brown sugar + Condensed milk + Brown sugar boba + House vanilla milk
Dirty Matcha
Caramel + Condensed milk + Oreo crumbles + Brown sugar boba + House matcha milk
Cherry Blossom Tea
Cherry blossom boba + Lychee syrup + Lemon juice + Jasmine green tea + Fresh strawberries
Rice Dishes
Make it a meal and get a bag of chips & a heavily discounted drink!
Signature house rice + Avocados + Corn + Shredded carrots + Crispy onions + Cherry tomatoes + Korean spicey flakes + Sriracha mayo + Your choice of protein
Thaiger Milk Tea
Tiger brown sugar + Condensed milk + Brown sugar boba + Thai tea + Half & Half
Strawberry Heart Eyes
Strawberry syrup + Condensed Milk + Strawberry heart jelly + House vanilla milk + Fresh strawberry
Dreamy Taro
Tiger brown sugar + Condensed milk + Oreo crumbles + Brown sugar boba +
House taro milk
Taro Milk Tea
Brown sugar boba + Taro milk + Butterfly pea tea
Vietnamese Ube Latte
Tiger ube condensed milk + Brown sugar boba + Vanilla milk + Coffee
13 West Beauregard Ave

San Angelo TX

