Wu Chow

Wu Chow brings authentic, farm-fresh, modern Chinese food to the heart of downtown Austin, offering dishes representative of all eight styles of Chinese cuisine, as well as dim sum service on Sundays.

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

500 W 5th St Suite 168 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)

Popular Items

16oz White Rice$1.00
Sichuan Braised Eggplant$14.00
local Chinese eggplant wok-tossed with a sweet and savory Yu Xiang sauce
Chicken & Taro Eggrolls$8.00
ground chicken thigh, shiitake mushrooms, taro root, with plum sauce
Crispy Sesame Beef$20.00
never-ever flank steak, with sweet and savory soy sauce, toasted sesame seeds
Honey Pecan Gulf Prawns (GF)$22.00
gulf prawns, lemon aioli, topped with honey-candied local pecans
Dry-Fried Local Green Beans (GF)$14.00
local green beans flash fried then wok tossed with fermented mustard greens
Spicy Sichuan Deep-Fried Chicken (GF)$10.00
crispy fried pieces of organic chicken thigh, wok-tossed with Sichuan peppercorns and chilies
Hot & Sour Soup (GF)$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)$18.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
Chengdu Chili Chicken (GF)$17.00
organic chicken breast, wok-tossed with dried Sichuan chili peppers, house made chili oil, carrots, asparagus, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, local cabbage
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

500 W 5th St Suite 168

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
