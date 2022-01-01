Ordering Is Back Online

Go
Inspired by the beer gardens of Germany, Wunder Garten opened its doors in NoMa in 2015 as pop-up and quickly became a neighborhood staple where friends and families gather. With a carefully curated selection of German and craft beers, and a well-regarded wine and liquor selection, Wunder Garten provides a welcoming and relaxed outdoor experience.

1101 1st St NE

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
L'Ardente

Italian inspired dishes by Chef David Deshaies - experience the fire of Italian cuisine in DC.

Aloha Poke Co.

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Co. we've created more of a customizable healthy fast food alternative. Served over various bases we provide unlimited choices of toppings and delicious sauces.

Art and Soul

Deck 11

Our rooftop lounge is one of the largest in the District with a full-service bar and seating area, expansive pool, moveable DJ table, misting machines, and generously sized cabanas fitted with charging stations. A state-of-the-art space for a one-of-a-kind experience, Deck 11 is the ideal space for taking your private event to new heights.

