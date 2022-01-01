Go
Wursthall

Restaurant & Bierhaus

310 Baldwin Ave • $$

Avg 4 (790 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Salad TO GO$12.00
Marinated cucumbers, chickpeas & tomatoes, kale, romaine lettuce, red sauerkraut, pumpkin seeds, dill yogurt dressing. (Vegetarian. Vegan without dressing.)
Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO$18.00
An entirely vegan sausage spiced with cumin, Urfa Biber chile flakes, and sumac in a vegan split top bun. Topped w/arugula, sumac onions, pickled chiles, aquafaba mayo. Served with your choice of side.
Deviled Eggs TO GO$4.00
A Wursthall favorite garnished with aleppo pepper and dill, and made with lots of mustard. (Vegetarian.)
Porchetta TO GO$16.00
Pork sausage seasoned with rosemary, fennel, garlic, and lemon zest in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/preserved lemon gremolata, and fried shallots. Served with your choice of side.
Currywurst TO GO$14.00
Bier bratwurst, fried potatoes, blistered mustard seed, mustard aioli, blackened ginger curry sauce.
Smashed Cheeseburger TO GO$17.00
House grind, American cheese, onion, lettuce, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun, and your choice of side.
Bier Bratwurst TO GO$16.00
Coarsely ground pork and Hellesbier sausage in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/sauerkraut, and Bavarian sweet mustard. Served with your choice of side.
Wood-Fired Pretzel TO GO$7.00
An organic, wood-fired pretzel made custom for us by our friends at Daily Driver in San Francisco. Hand rolled with a delightfully crunchy exterior and satisfyingly chewy interior. Served warm with your choice of dip. (Vegetarian.)
Spaetzle & Cheese TO GO$9.00
Appetizer sized crock of housemade egg pasta, butterkäse, muenster, bier queso, breadcrumbs, chives.
Kenji's Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich TO GO$16.00
Double fried chicken thigh, chili oil, Korean spice blend, yogurt ranch slaw, pickles, brioche bun, and your choice of side. ***SPICY***
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

310 Baldwin Ave

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
