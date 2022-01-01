Go
Warwick Valley Winery

Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery is located in the foothills of the Hudson Valley. Our manicured grounds, gardens, and orchards span over 120 acres. We are the proud creators of the award-winning and New York’s original cider, Doc’s Cider. We are home to the first distillery in NYS since prohibition, American Fruits. We are the creators of the SFWSC Double Gold winning Black Dirt Bourbon. We offer a critically acclaimed wine collection, and we make a mean sangria and excellent cocktails. Our food is sourced locally, and we offer a gourmet farm-to-table style cuisine. We typically have talented musicians that play here every weekend, and we usually offer 4 music festivals during the summer months.

114 Little York Rd.

Charcuterie Platter$20.00
Smoked proscuitto, spicy capicolla, bianco doro salami, mortadella, hot soppressata, olives tapenade, cornichons, honey mustard, manchego cheese, marcona almonds, housemade baguette
Bottle Water$1.00
Truffle Fries$10.00
Hand-cut fries, parmesan cheese, chives & truffle oil
Cheeseburger$12.00
1/2lb beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a housemade brioche Bun
Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings, tossed in choice of Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, or Sweet Thai Chili sauce, with side of housemade blue cheese or dill ranch, celery
Nachos$14.00
Housemade white corn tortilla chips, melted pepperjack cheese, jalapeños, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, shaved lettuce, sour cream
Margherita Pizza$16.00
House made tomato sauce and mozzarella. Finished with basil oil and parmesan cheese.
Hand-Cut French Fries$8.00
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Beef brisket, swiss cheese, cole slaw, fried crispy shallots, bread & butter pickles served on a brioche bun
Quesadilla$12.00
Cheddar, Monetary Jack & Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Add Chicken or Beef
Warwick NY

Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
