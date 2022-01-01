Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery is located in the foothills of the Hudson Valley. Our manicured grounds, gardens, and orchards span over 120 acres. We are the proud creators of the award-winning and New York’s original cider, Doc’s Cider. We are home to the first distillery in NYS since prohibition, American Fruits. We are the creators of the SFWSC Double Gold winning Black Dirt Bourbon. We offer a critically acclaimed wine collection, and we make a mean sangria and excellent cocktails. Our food is sourced locally, and we offer a gourmet farm-to-table style cuisine. We typically have talented musicians that play here every weekend, and we usually offer 4 music festivals during the summer months.



114 Little York Rd.