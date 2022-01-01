Go
Next Stop Brunch

Next Stop Brunch's take on brunch is based on three core principles: quality, convenience, and camaraderie. We serve simple and fresh brunch handhelds in a clean, trendy, and relaxed atmosphere.

10351 Corkscrew Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (151 reviews)

Popular Items

Blondie Brownie$2.25
IN DA CLUB - SUB$9.00
Applewood smoked bacon, Deluxe ham, Turkey, and Cheddar comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo
THE DON - SUB$8.75
Salami, Deluxe ham, Cappy ham, and Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo
THE GOBBLER - SUB$8.50
Oven-gold turkey and White American served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo
HAM, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH$6.99
Served with two over-medium eggs and Smoked Ham on a grilled Kaiser roll, and your choice of White American, Cheddar, or Swiss.
BLT$7.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Sourdough toast
In Da Club - Wrap$8.75
CHEESEQUAD$6.99
Four Cheese stuffed Grilled Cheese on thick Texas toast
PEPPERONI, EGG, & CHEESE$6.50
Served with two over-medium eggs and Boar's Head Pepperoni on a grilled Kaiser roll, and your choice of White American, Cheddar, or Swiss.
IMPOSSIBLE BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.50
Plant-based impossible breakfast sausage with two over-medium eggs on a toasted Kaiser Roll and your choice of cheese.
10351 Corkscrew Rd

Estero FL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Brunch House & La Bamba

The Pickled Onion

Naples Flatbread

We started the flatbread craze back in 2009—with bold, sensual flavor combinations served on a house made crust and cooked to perfection in a fiery hearth oven. While flatbreads made us famous, we are so much more. The menu is dynamic—with items like Neapolitan pizza, gourmet baked pastas, ½ lb Prime Burgers, and mouth-watering mac and cheese, as well as signature entrees like boneless short ribs, award-winning Osso Bucco and Firecracker salmon. Oven-roasted wings, warm Panini’s, Wraps, overflowing salads and scrumptious desserts complete the seemingly endless list of options. Sharing the spotlight is a fine selection of over 30 wines available by the glass, a unique variety of craft beers and a full-service bar.

3 Pepper Burrito

Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

