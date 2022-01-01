Go
FOUR

10 Seat Chef's Counter in Oyster Bay.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4 Spring Street • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (1096 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken$32.00
potato terrine, baby carrot, mustard seed
Caesar Salad$17.00
endive, parmesan, lemon, white anchovy vinaigrette
Roasted Carrots$10.00
sherry gastrique, hazelnuts
French Fries$10.00
Scottish Salmon$36.00
eggplant, chickpea, corn, cilantro crema
Rigatoni$27.00
spicy pork ragu, tomato, parmesan, bone marrow
Grilled Corn Salad$18.00
cous cous, farmers cheese, cuicumber, chili, red wine vinaigrette
Fried Chicken$17.00
cucumber, yuzu, togarashi
Roasted Mushroom$21.00
hen of the woods, pickled honshimeji, hazelnut, parmesan
Roasted Broccoli$10.00
anchovy, chili, parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4 Spring Street

Oyster Bay NY

Sunday11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
2 Go

No reviews yet

It's food... for eating.

Taco Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Al Dente

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Coach Meeting House

No reviews yet

A warm friendly place to enjoy a family dinner, an intimate date night or a fun gathering with friends. A vibe suited for all occasions and all people. The goal is to be your favorite meeting spot.

