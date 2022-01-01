Chef Point

Go
5901 Watauga Rd

Popular Items

BREAD PUDDING$12.00
SIDE OF GARLIC BREAD (3PCS)$1.00
SHRIMP SCAMPI$24.00
LOBSTER BISQUE$15.00
Fresh lobster cooked to perfection in Chef’s blend of seasonings and cream sauce.
Macaroni & Cheese$10.00
MONTE CRISTO$18.00
Turkey. Ham. Swiss. American. Wheat Bread. Seasoned Waffled Fries.
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO$14.00
What Nots$12.00
Mushroom Caps. Three Cheese Blend. Garlic Butter Sauce.
BETTER THAN SEX FRIED CHICKEN$18.00
CHICKEN PARMESEAN PINK$20.00
Location

5901 Watauga Rd

Watauga TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
