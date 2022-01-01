Go
Flew the Coop Nashville Hot Chicken Shack

Here's the Cluckin Deal! "We are a restaurant inspired by Nashville Hot Chicken featuring our famous Hot Chicken Sammie and our Zinger Basket with your choice of white or dark meat. Each meal is served at varying heat levels from "Jen's Way" (No Heat) to "AZ Hot" to "Are You Cluckin Serious Hot," each meal is served with your choice of our traditional Southern sides."

1620 West State Route 260 Suite D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Sammie$13.75
Sidewinder Fries$3.75
Zinger Basket$13.25
Single Tender$3.95
Ala Carte Sammie$10.95
Kids Meal$7.25
11 and Under Kids Meal
Dippies
Mac n' Cheese$3.75
Chicken Jerky Treats$1.00
Lil' Sammie$7.75
Location

Camp Verde AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
