Haole Peños

Mexican cuisine made from scratch using generations-old family recipes with a focus on local & organic ingredients.

30 Alahele Place

Popular Items

Horchata Iced Coffee$7.00
The classic Cinnamon Vanilla Horchata Rice Milk made with a touch of local Honey mixed with Da Green Maui locally roasted organic dark coffee topped with a ribbon of scratch-made Butterscotch. [Vegetarian]
Elote$8.00
1 ear Sweet Corn flame-grilled in Butter, topped with our signature Lime Crème Fraîche, Cotija Cheese, dusted with our house blend of Mexican Red Chiles, & served with fresh Lime. [Vegetarian, Gluten Free]
Burrito Chorizo Y Huevo$16.00
Chef's Chorizo made with Malama Farm Kurobuta Pork & his blend of 18 different spices, fluffy scrambled Eggs, crispy Potatoes cooked in a mix of Red & Green Bell Peppers, White Onions, & fire roasted Jalapeños, tender Pinto Beans, shredded Cheddar Cheese, & crunchy, handmade Corn Tortilla shreds wrapped in a scratch-made Flour Tortilla with choice of Salsa.
Chilaquiles Tostada with Carnitas$17.00
Two crispy, handmade Corn Tortillas, each topped with a fried Egg, Carnitas made with Malama Farm Kurobuta Pork, tender Pinto Beans, our house Tomatillo Salsa Verde, fire roasted Jalapeños, finely diced Pico De Gallo, & shredded Cheddar Cheese. [Gluten-Free]
Aloha Mexigrindz$5.00
Purchase $5 food credits to fill a hungry belly with Da Mexikine Grindz. Credits will be used at the truck to cover meals for those who are having a hard time making ends meet in this current reality.
Burrito Papa Y Huevo$14.00
Crispy Potatoes cooked in a blend of Red & Green Bell Peppers, White Onions, & fire roasted Jalapeños, fluffy scrambled Eggs, tender Pinto Beans, shredded Cheddar Cheese, & finely diced Pico De Gallo wrapped in a scratch-made Flour Tortilla with choice of Salsa. [Vegetarian]
Taco Carnitas$7.00
Malama Farm Pork Kurobuta confit topped with Hawaiian Sea Salt & Chiles En Escabeche [spicy, house picked blend of White Onions, Carrots, Jalapeños, & Serrano Peppers] served in a handmade Corn Tortilla with our Tomatillo Salsa Verde. [Gluten Free, Dairy Free]
Taco Combo Plate$17.00
Choose any 2 of our Tacos A La Carta plus Beans & Rice!
Taco Asada$7.00
Marinated steak cooked with finely diced pico de gallo and then topped with fire roasted jalapeños, fresh made guacamole, and more pico de gallo served in a scratch-made flour tortilla with choice of mile or hot salsa roja.
Location

30 Alahele Place

Kihei HI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
