- Haole Peños
Mexican cuisine made from scratch using generations-old family recipes with a focus on local & organic ingredients.
30 Alahele Place
Popular Items
|Horchata Iced Coffee
|$7.00
The classic Cinnamon Vanilla Horchata Rice Milk made with a touch of local Honey mixed with Da Green Maui locally roasted organic dark coffee topped with a ribbon of scratch-made Butterscotch. [Vegetarian]
|Elote
|$8.00
1 ear Sweet Corn flame-grilled in Butter, topped with our signature Lime Crème Fraîche, Cotija Cheese, dusted with our house blend of Mexican Red Chiles, & served with fresh Lime. [Vegetarian, Gluten Free]
|Burrito Chorizo Y Huevo
|$16.00
Chef's Chorizo made with Malama Farm Kurobuta Pork & his blend of 18 different spices, fluffy scrambled Eggs, crispy Potatoes cooked in a mix of Red & Green Bell Peppers, White Onions, & fire roasted Jalapeños, tender Pinto Beans, shredded Cheddar Cheese, & crunchy, handmade Corn Tortilla shreds wrapped in a scratch-made Flour Tortilla with choice of Salsa.
|Chilaquiles Tostada with Carnitas
|$17.00
Two crispy, handmade Corn Tortillas, each topped with a fried Egg, Carnitas made with Malama Farm Kurobuta Pork, tender Pinto Beans, our house Tomatillo Salsa Verde, fire roasted Jalapeños, finely diced Pico De Gallo, & shredded Cheddar Cheese. [Gluten-Free]
|Aloha Mexigrindz
|$5.00
Purchase $5 food credits to fill a hungry belly with Da Mexikine Grindz. Credits will be used at the truck to cover meals for those who are having a hard time making ends meet in this current reality.
|Burrito Papa Y Huevo
|$14.00
Crispy Potatoes cooked in a blend of Red & Green Bell Peppers, White Onions, & fire roasted Jalapeños, fluffy scrambled Eggs, tender Pinto Beans, shredded Cheddar Cheese, & finely diced Pico De Gallo wrapped in a scratch-made Flour Tortilla with choice of Salsa. [Vegetarian]
|Taco Carnitas
|$7.00
Malama Farm Pork Kurobuta confit topped with Hawaiian Sea Salt & Chiles En Escabeche [spicy, house picked blend of White Onions, Carrots, Jalapeños, & Serrano Peppers] served in a handmade Corn Tortilla with our Tomatillo Salsa Verde. [Gluten Free, Dairy Free]
|Taco Combo Plate
|$17.00
Choose any 2 of our Tacos A La Carta plus Beans & Rice!
|Taco Asada
|$7.00
Marinated steak cooked with finely diced pico de gallo and then topped with fire roasted jalapeños, fresh made guacamole, and more pico de gallo served in a scratch-made flour tortilla with choice of mile or hot salsa roja.
Location
30 Alahele Place
Kihei HI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
