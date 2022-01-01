Go
Toast

Iwayama Sushi

Skillfully Crafted Japanese and Hawaiian Fare

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C • $$

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

The Big Nasty Roll$13.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
Gyoza$6.50
Scratch Made Pan Fried Pork Dumplings
Teriyaki$12.95
Choice of Chicken or Beef Marinated in our House Made Teriyaki Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
California Mix, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, and Sweet Soy
California Roll$7.50
California Mix, Avocado, Cucumber
Garlic Chicken$12.95
Fried Chicken Tossed in a Sweet Garlicky Sauce - A House Favorite! Served with Two Scoops of Rice and One Mac Salad
Bahama Mama Roll$8.50
Spicy California Roll Topped with Mango Salsa
Francisco Roll$14.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Tuna, Jalapeno, Sesame Oil and Ponzu
Miso Soup$2.50
White Miso Dashi Broth with Tofu, Scallion, Wakame Seaweed.
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Avocado
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C

Littleton CO

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taste of Philly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

No reviews yet

Italian restaurant, pizzeria & wine bar

Gunther Toody's - Littleton SW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

No reviews yet

A polished casual full service restaurant inspired by the iconic American Vacation Home, The Lake House. We Feature Pressure Fried Chicken, Lake Caught Fish among our American Comfort Food & Tavern Fare. Our Rotisserie Chicken is available by pre-order by phone (720-758-8880)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston