Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

Steaks, Seafood, and Prime Rib

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108 • $$

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)

Popular Items

Turtle Cheesecake$7.50
Ribeye$41.00
16 oz center cut, perfectly marbled steak cooked to temperature. (+2.00 for blackened). Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
Katy's Filet$44.00
8 oz filet grilled and topped with hollandaise sauce and crabmeat. Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
Filet
Hand cut from the center of the tenderloin
(+ $2.00 for blackened).
Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
Stuffed Mushrooms$13.00
Stuffed with crabmeat dressing and cheddar cheese. Baked until golden.
Beef Tenderloin Tips$22.00
Tenderloin tips, fried or grilled, served with peppercorn sauce.
Filet Medallions$32.00
Two 4 oz beef tenderloin medallions, seasoned and grilled. (+2.00 for blackened). Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
Prime Rib
Slow roasted in house with Au Jus.
(+ $2.00 for blackened).
Served with a roll, salad, and side or accompaniment (+1.00 upcharge for accompaniment).
Alfredo (Shrimp)$24.00
Shrimp over angel hair pasta with Alfredo sauce. Served with salad and roll.
Scampi Tomato$14.00
Our famous broiled tomato with wine, garlic, butter, feta, cheddar, and green onion. Select shrimp ($14.00), scallops ($20.00), or combination ($17.00).
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108

Ridgeland MS

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

