Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant
Steaks, Seafood, and Prime Rib
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108
Ridgeland MS
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cups
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
McB's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Penns To Go
Come in and enjoy!