Go
Toast

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy great food in a beautiful setting. Breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and the front range. You don't have to be a golfer to enjoy the food, service and views Patty Jewett Bar and Grill offers. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

900 E Espanola St • $$

Avg 4 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

Asian Salad$10.95
mixed greens, red pepper, red onion, cashews, carrot, water chestnuts, wonton crisps
Wings$11.95
1 pound of wings, choice of sauce and dressing
Classic Burger$11.95
fresh grilled 7oz patty, locally baked bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

900 E Espanola St

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joey's Pizza - 2123 Templeton Gap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La'au's Taco Shop

No reviews yet

La’au’s Taco Shop serves up fresh, healthy Hawaiian-inspired fare.

Finish Line Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vultures Venue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston