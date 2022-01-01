Go
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

Come in and enjoy!
Pompanos Seafood House will serve you the best seafood in Corpus Christi!
Fish, Shrimp, Crabs, Oysters, Seafood Boils!
Pair it with wine of your choice or a cold beer and don't forget to try our delicious desserts.

SEAFOOD

4124 s staples st • $$

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)

Popular Items

SHRIMP PLATTER$16.00
Half & Half
BROILED RED SNAPPER$16.00
(L) FLOUNDER FILET$10.00
SHRIMP & OYSTER$18.00
(4) HUSHPUPPIES$1.99
STUFFED SEAFOOD JALAPENOS$10.00
LOUISIANA GUMBO$7.99
BAKED POTATO LOADED$2.99
JUMBO SHRIMP HEADS OFF
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4124 s staples st

corpus christi TX

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
