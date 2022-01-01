The Social Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
13410 West 68th Terrace
Popular Items
Location
13410 West 68th Terrace
Shawnee KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Third Coast Pizza
Chicago inspired. Locally driven.
Blind Box BBQ
A modern take on classic Kansas City style barbecue!
Juan Jose's Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.