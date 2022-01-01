Go
Warung Siska

Modern Indonesian Cuisine

SEAFOOD

917 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Kalio$29.00
Beef brisket braised in a curry reduction of galangal, turmeric and cloves; served with pickled mustard greens, and garlic chip.
Rice not included.
Gluten Free
Otak Otak - Sumatran Steamed Fish$24.00
Steamed seasonal fish, lemongrass, chili, Balinese sauce, Thai basil and makrut lime leaves; served with a peanut sauce + cucumber-shallot pickles.
Rice not included.
Tempeh Balado - Tempeh Sambal$18.00
Crisp tempeh cooked in sambal kemangi (tomatoes, chilies, shallots + lemon basil); served with jasmine rice + garlic chips.
Vegetarian and Gluten Free. Tempeh produced by Budiman Food, San Jose.
Jasmine Rice$3.00
Babi Bali - Balinese Pork$25.00
Boneless Kurobuta pork grilled with Balinese sauce; served with sautéed bok choy (contains shrimp paste), peanuts + fried anchovies.
Rice not included.
Bakwan - Corn Fritters$14.00
Sweet corn and okra fritter. The batter has cilantro, makrut lime leaves, green onions, chili, coconut sugar. Dipping sauce: sweet gluten free soy sauce, vinegar, and Fresno peppers, NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Mie Padang Laut - Seafood Padang Noodles$24.00
shrimp, squid, mussels in a tomato, chili + turmeric sauce tossed with egg noodles
Gluten + Shellfish Allergy
Sate Ayam - Chicken Sate$20.00
(6) Sate Skewers.
Mary's organic chicken marinated in coriander, turmeric, and gluten-free sweet soy sauce; served with garlic chips, pickled cucumbers, and peanut sauce.
Rice not included.
Gado Gado$14.00
Tempeh, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, cabbage, string beans + cherry tomatoes salad; served with your choice of dressing: Peanut, Spicy Shrimp Paste or Lemongrass Dressing
Gluten free +Vegan
Turmeric Rice$4.00
Turmeric, lemongrass + coconut milk rice.
Vegan, Gluten Free
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

917 Main Street

Redwood City CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
