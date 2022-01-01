Go
Toast

White House Pizza

Founded in 1997 by Kurt and Marla Korn, White House Pizza is a 9x winner “Best Carbondale Restaurant” and a genuine local’s favorite. A popular gathering spot for friends and families where memories are made while enjoying fresh selections from our talented kitchen and lively bar. We also feature live music on Wednesday nights, Carbondale's best happy hour, and festive sports viewing including the NFL ticket. In the summer guests enjoy relaxing on our patio and locals square off on our ever present corn hole boards. Need a private room for your event or offsite catering... we've got you covered! Our catering manager is at your service to assure your event goes perfectly. We look forward to serving you!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

801 Main Ct • $$

Avg 4.6 (883 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterraneean Salad Large$12.99
Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, feta, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, garbonzo beans, heirloom tomato, roasted walnuts, onion, mushroom & croutons
Wings Buffalo (6)$9.99
Buffalo style- served with celery, carrot nibblers
& blue cheese dressing
15" Create Your Own$18.59
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings
15" Supremo
Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive
Julius Caesar Large$11.49
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & parmesan tossed in our famous Caesar dressing
Fried Green Beans$9.99
Crispy breaded green beans served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce
Wings Buffalo (12)$15.99
Buffalo style- served with celery, carrot nibblers
& blue cheese dressing
Spinart Dip$9.99
The dip that made us famous! Spinach & artichoke hearts blended into a creamy parmesan dip served warm with herbed focaccia bread & veggies
Crispy Brussels$8.99
Halved Brussels sprouts flash fried & tossed with balsamic. Served with pesto* aioli
Atomic Tenders$10.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins tossed with a fiery buffalo inspired barbeque sauce & served with house made rRanch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

801 Main Ct

Carbondale CO

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brass Anvil

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pour House Company

No reviews yet

Cowboy Casual Atmosphere!

Phat Thai - Carbondale

No reviews yet

Welcome to phat thai.
Ours isn't a traditional thai restaurant...
We simply try to serve good food and drink. This is our homage, our adoration, and our inspiration – this is our joint in SE Asia – our version anyways.

450 Teppanyaki

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston